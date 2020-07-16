Liberia: CPP Goes as Planned

Ahead of midterm senatorial election in December, four Collaborating Political Parties from the opposition or CPP has divided the 15 political sub-divisions among its member parties in accordance with rules and guides governing the Collaboration.

The four opposition parties include the former governing Unity Party, the Liberty Party, the Alternative National Congress and the All Liberian Party. A press statement released in Monrovia Wednesday by the CPP says the four parties are engaged in the processes of candidate selection as enshrined in their Framework Document of the CPP.

"The four constituent parties, having gone through an initial consensus building process, agreed on the allocation of EIGHT COUNTIES as follow: All Liberian Party - Bomi County and Gbarpolu County, the Alternative National Congress, Grand Cape Mount County and Maryland County, Liberty Party; Grand Bassa County and Montserrado County and Unity Party - Bong County and Lofa County," the statement details.

It explains that consensus building for the remaining seven counties, including; Grand Gedeh, Grand Kru, Margibi, Nimba, River Gee, Rivercess, and Sinoe counties are still ongoing among the parties.

The statement indicates that in the case of county (ies) that will not be allotted through the consensus building process, the CPP in keeping with its Framework Document will conduct Voter Perception Survey and eventually hold primaries, where necessary, among aspirants from the four constituent parties to determine the candidates for those counties.

The constituent political parties would then select candidates for allotted counties in line with their respective constitutions and selection process (es).

Meanwhile, the National Executive Committee of the CPP, in keeping with its mandate has approved the work plan of the VPS and Primary Committee.

The plan includes timetable for the submission of aspirants, conduct of VPS in counties that will not be allotted through consensus building and conduct of primaries. Statement