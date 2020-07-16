Liberia: Disbanded Soldiers Sue Ex-chairman for L$732, 000

Officials of the disbanded soldiers of the Armed Forces of Liberia have dragged their former chairman to court for alleged misapplication of rental totally 732,000 Liberian Dollars, but ex-chairman Alexander Geor dismissed the claim as baseless. President George M. Weah appointed Mr. Alexander Geor recently as deputy director for the Bureau of Veterans’ Affairs.

Former spokesman for the disbanded soldiers, Retired Capt. Jerry Kollie said, the body was established since 2005, and have had several leaderships, including his own ascendency as spokesperson.

He disclosed that they raised some money recently and gave it to Ex-chairman Geor to pay rental for their office, but to their surprise, he [Geor] allegedly misapplied the fund. "We the officials asked him to officially turn our office over, demanding proper accountability since he has been appointed by the President, something he fails to do; against this backdrop the institution thought it expedient to issue a lawsuit against him", Kollie explained.

According to him, the amount in question is 732, 000 Liberian Dollars or an equivalent of US$ 3,660.00, adding, "We didn't take him to court as deputy director for veteran's affairs; we took him to court as the former chairman of the disbanded armed forces of Liberia."

Kollie said they do not oppose Chairman Geor reentering government, but noted that there are some people, who believe Liberia is a country of men, rather than law, something he described as a complete contradiction, saying, "If we say we are schooled than we should understand what the rule of law is."

However, former chairman Alexander Geor countered that the claim made against him by Capt. Kollie and others is false and misleading. He said at no time did he misapplied US$ 3,660.00 as alleged by Geor.

"I think Capt. Kollie just want to get some recognition from elsewhere; we pay our rent according to collection; I'm no longer a member of the disbanded armed forces since I got appointed. Before leaving, I asked all commanders to pay the sum of 2,500 Liberian Dollars that will go toward payment of their rent since I was no more within the group", Geor explained.

He recalled that old army was disbanded and a new force recruited and trained with the help of the United Nations, ensuring geographical balance, a minimum requirement of high school education, non-factional alliance and a patriotic commitment to the State instead of the status quo.

By Lewis S. Teh-Editing by Jonathan Browne

