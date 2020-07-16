Ghana: Ecobank Ghana Partners Melcom to Provide Agency Banking

Ecobank Ghana has partnered Melcom, to bring convenient banking services to the many Ghanaians who patronise Melcom shops.

The collaboration enables Ecobank to provide extended banking services to clients through Melcom's outlets, complementing the over 1,500 Ecobank Xpress Points nationwide.

This innovation which is operational in five Melcom branches would roll in the remaining outlets before the end of this year.

The banking hubs known as Ecobank Xpress Points will offer basic banking services including; cash deposits and withdrawals, remittances, cash Xpress card reloading and the opening of Xpress Accounts.

The services provided can immediately be accessed by the general public, as Ecobank makes it possible for every Ghanaian with a phone to instantly open an account.

In addition, the partnership also positions the two institutions as market leaders, leveraging on each other's strengths to bridge the financial inclusion gap and contribute positively to the overall economic development of the communities they serve.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of Ecobank Ghana and Regional Executive of the Ecobank Group, Mr Dan Sackey said; "Ecobank is focused on promoting financial convenience and inclusion and we will continue to forge strategic partnerships to provide appropriate financial solutions for our customers."

Speaking on the partnership Mr Bhagwan Khubchandani, Group Chairman, Melcom Group of Companies said "Melcom has always been and will remain committed to making shopping an enjoyable experience for all. As a leader in a multi - faceted retail business, we are delighted and proud to be the first retail conglomerate in the region to partner with Ecobank and offer agency banking services from our stores. We plan to take this concept to every region in the country through our wide network of stores."

Ecobank, as part of this partnership, will offer various banking solutions to provide clients of both institutions easy access to banking services.