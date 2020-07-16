Ghana: Shut Down Schools to Avert COVID-19 Spread - NCPTAs

15 July 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Vivian Arthur

The National Council of Parent-Teacher Associations (NCPTAs) has called on government to as a matter of urgency send home all students and shutdown schools to avert further spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The association also want the government to postpone examinations of the final year SHS until further notice.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the National President of NCPTAs, Alexander Yaw Danso and copied to the Ghanaian Times yesterday.

According to them, the current circumstances following the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in some Senior High Schools (SHS) did not make it conducive for the students to stay in schools.

"In the current circumstances, the children are psychologically unstable and would therefore, not be of sound mind to write the WASSCE and BECE examinations and come out successfully," he stated.

"We, therefore, suggest that these examinations be postponed till the situation is brought under control," The statement added.

The association further stated that, close observation done indicates that, not all SHS have received the Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) they were promised.

These according to them among other things put the lives of the children into danger hence the need for the government to immediately shutdown all schools.

It, therefore, urged parents to isolate their wards for the 14-day period after they had returned home

"In the event of students sent home, parents are advised to endeavour to isolate and test their children for the 14-day period before integrating them into the larger family for the sake of everybody's safety," the statement added.

