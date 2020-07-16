Ghana: Abboso Gold Fields Employ 153 Youth Amid COVID-19

Huni Valley — Abosso Gold Fields Limited (AGL) has employed 153 youth in 10 host communities from January to June, this year, despite the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Fifty-two others are also undergoing medicals and induction processes.

The communities include Aboso, Amoanda, Bompieso, Atta ne Atta, Huni Valley, Koduakrom, Nyamebekyere, Kyekyewere, Twenda and Damang-Kwabenaho- Enimilkrom.

The Regional Manager, Sustainable Development Projects for Gold Fields West Africa, Mr Abdel Razak Yakubu, revealed these in an update on AGL employment programmes and 2020 projects at an emergency meeting of the Damang Mine Community Consultative Committee (DMCCC) at Huni Valley on Thursday

The Host Community Employment Committee, he explained, was formed by the DMCCC in 2018, to meet the employment needs of the youth in the mining communities.

Mr Yakubu added "employment is still ongoing. But, we will ask you to wait patiently for your turn, especially those whose samples have been sent to Noguchi for testing. Kindly self-isolate until your results come. Gold Fields sees community employment as the security for the company and also securing the social licence."

Meanwhile, he announced that AGL had awarded a contract for the construction of a 350-bed capacity dormitory at Huni Valley Senior High School (SHS).

The project is expected to start next week and completed by the end of 2021.

The dormitory, he told the meeting, is to reduce overcrowding in the school due to the free SHS policy.

"The project forms part of the company's support to government in the implementation of the free SHS policy. The ground floor will be used as bungalows for teachers." Mr Yakubu explained.

He said, AGL had also inaugurated the Aboso community library which has an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) centre provided with 12 computers and internet services.

The First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, he recalled, had also donated five computers, a television set, books and other learning materials towards the project.

The 26-bed Huni Valley health centre with a Reproductive Health Unit attached, had also been completed and serving the communities.

Mr Yakubu said that the Damang-Koduakrom bridge has also been reconstructed.

The Divisional Chief of Bosomtwi Traditional Council, Nana Kwabena Amponsah IV, thanked AGL for the continuous support to their host communities.