Ghana: Riyahd Construction Supports Paracyclists

15 July 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D.abayateye

Accra-based Riyahd Constructions Limited has donated an undisclosed amount of money to the national paracycling team to support the athletes amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Riyahd Mohammed, the move forms part of their corporate social responsibility aimed at giving the athletes something to live on.

Mohammed who doubles as the Team Manager of the team, Wheels of Fire, said it was important to support the athletes since they were unable to participate in sports due the pandemic.

"We need to all come on board to support the athletes in these devastating times and therefore call on corporate Ghana to also assist,"he stated.

Riyahd Constructions, he said, would continue to give back to society and support sports development in the country.

The international businessman and an ardent cycling official was instrumental in team Ghana's success in Egypt and Rwanda.

The team expressed gratitude to Mohammed for his support, adding that it would go a long way to keep them safe and train to stay healthy.

