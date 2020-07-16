Ghana: Student Stabbed to Death At Banda Ahenkro

Sunyani — A 28-year-old fresh Teacher Trainee graduate, Silas Wulochamey has allegedly been stabbed to death at Banda Ahenkro in Banda District of the Bono Region yesterday.

He was said to have come into contact with thugs believed to be supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and without any provocation stabbed him leading to his death.

It is unclear what really happened, but unconfirmed reports from the area suggested that the incident happened when the victim was returning from Wenchi to Banda, and on reaching Kabronu, a suburb of the town, the thugs mistook him to be an NDC sympathiser, accosted him and stabbed him to death, but not at a

registration centre as being reported.

The DCE of the area, Mary Korney, confirmed the incident, but indicated that she was not in town when the incident occurred, and that she was yet to be briefed on the incident.

However, the regional police command is unwilling to speak on the issue except to say that they were in a meeting.