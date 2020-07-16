Ghana: Reroy Group CEO Shares Corporate Vision With GSA

Kate Quartey-Papafio, CEO of Reroy Group of Companies has laid bare her vision of growing the indigenous business venture into a global iconic brand.

The entrepreneur, described in a CNN interview last year, as the Queen of cables in Ghana, was speaking during a meeting with Prof. Alex Dodoo, Director-General of the Ghana Standards Authority, at the Group's head office at the Heavy Industrial Area in Tema, last Tuesday.

"We aspire to be "a market leader in the provision of quality products and services that consistently beat the expectations of clients and meet the highest standards of industry," she said.

The manufacture of high quality aluminum and aluminum alloy rods used in cable making and other allied industries is the main focus of Reroy Metals, an engineering entity within the Reroy Group.

For this reason the company has developed a strategic business development plan and is investing adequately in manpower and equipment capacity. The plan spells out the company's strategy of entering markets outside the sub-region.

"Our mission is to become a global leader in the provision of integrated systems and solutions for power generation, transmission and distribution; and to achieve this through an intimate understanding of the needs and requirements of our clients," she stressed.

She, however, stated that "this will only be realised if and when statutory bodies such as the Ghana Standards Authority, readily provide industry with the needed guidance and timely advice.

"Using standards will help businesses to comply with regulations and requirements, thus avoiding failure and loss of investment," she said.

Prof. Alex Dodoo, Director General of the Ghana Standards Authority, on his part, assured the CEO, of the Authority's support, adding "We are positioned to provide business improvement solutions to industry, so please see us as partners in development; it is our responsibility to support business and industry to grow".

"As the National Standards Body as well as Conformity Assessments body, it is our role to facilitate the development of standards needed by businesses operating in the country," he noted.

"Our doors are always open and so we encourage all of you to engage with us on a regular business."

As part of the meeting, Seth Offei, the Reroy Cables Limited, Plant Manager did a brief presentation on the Group and its operations.

The Group, made up of four engineering entities i.e. Reroy Cables, Reroy Energy, Reroy Metals and Reroy Power, began operations in 2003.

It currently has a staff strength of over 80, and provides products and services to the private sector, general consumers and utilities throughout the region.

It exports mostly to countries in the ECOWAS sub-region. Reroy Power Limited is an integrated power systems company specialising in the provision of electrical power distribution equipment and contracting services.