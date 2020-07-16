Ghana: GOC Boss Wants Federation Heads to Be Held Accountable for YEA Funds

15 July 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Ben Nunoo Mensah has asked that federation heads be made to authenticate the lists that will be compiled in relation to athletes that will benefit from the YEA's COVID - 19 fund.

The Youth Employment Agency is set to pay out an amount of GH¢ 500 to a 1000 athletes that require financial aid to cushion them from the impact of COVID - 19 pandemic across various sporting disciplines.

To ensure accountability the GOC President wants the leaders of these federations to closely monitor the process.

"The little advice I will give is that in compiling the lists we ask the national federations to write on their own letter heads signed by the President of the federation.

"It is the advice I gave during the discussion to put together the document.

"If we can stick to that it will take a lot of doubts in people's minds away.

"It will also make sure that whatever list is brought to you we can hold the national federation presidents accountable if we happen to find names who are not in sports," he told a gathering of media men and YEA officials during the signing of the memorandum of understanding between the YEA and the NSA.

The YEA is expected to be assisted by the national security; federation heads as well relevant stakeholders in compiling the list of athletes.

