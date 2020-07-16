Ghana: No Regrets Over Navarette Rematch - Dogboe

15 July 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Losing a world title after just eight months is enough motivation to want to regain it almost immediately.

For Ghana's Isaac Dogboe, it meant activating a rematch clause in the contract, after losing his WBO super bantamweight title to Mexican Emmanuel Navarette back in December 2018.

Although most pundits questioned the decision at the time, the Ghanaian and his team still went ahead to fight.

The result? Another defeat, which was a much bigger blow to his reputation as a top boxer.

However, the former champion has defended his decision to opt for the rematch and says he has no regrets whatsoever with taking that decision.

"Let me tell you this. People will always say if. If I had lost or whatever. But what if I had won? You see the different picture?

Sometimes it's good to make educated guesses and things like that, but you also want to take the risks," he told Citinewsroom.

"My whole philosophy has been to overcome adversity. So when someone puts you down, you want to go back and regain your place.

"It didn't happen the way we wanted and he got the better of me.

In terms of the decision making, that was up to me and my team. I am a fighter and my job is to fight.

"The business side of things is handled by other people but let me say this. I have no regrets. If I had won it would have been something different, but I make no excuses. I believe in taking risks and whatever comes out of that we embrace it".

Dogboe will make his return to the ring, for the first time since the Navarette defeat, against Chris Avalos on July 21.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
It's Wizkid's Birthday, Let's Celebrate with His Best Songs...

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.