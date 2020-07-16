Ghana Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Climb to 25,252 ... 21,391 Recover/Discharged, 139 Deaths

Ghana has recorded 25,252 confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

This was after 264 new cases were confirmed in 26 districts in six regions.

Of the total number, 21,391 infected people have recovered or been discharged while the number of deaths stands at 139.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases is 3,716.

Dr Badu Sarkodie, Director of Public Health, Ghana Health Service, at a press briefing in Accra yesterday, said, the Greater Accra Region leads the country's case count with13,869, Ashanti Region, 5,277, Western Region, 2,189 and Central Region,1,110.

He said the coastal and middle belt continue to be hotspots of COVID-19 in the country.

Although it would be of help, he stated that mass testing would have little impact on the management of the disease saying that "observing the safety protocols strictly was ideal in fighting the disease."

Responding to calls on the government to close down schools for students to return home, he stated that infection rate in Senior High Schools (SHSs) was lower and the defined space makes it possible for the health authorities to manage cases of COVID-19.

Head of surveillance of the GHS, Dr Asiedu Bekoe, urged the public to, at all times, wear their face masks which was more effective in preventing the virus getting into the body.

He advised that anyone who prefers to use a face shield must do so in addition to the nose mask.

Professor Kwasi Poku Amankwah, Director-General, Ghana Education Service (GES), said the decision to keep students in schools amid cases of infection in some schools was rather to curtail further spread in various communities when the students are sent back home.

Those in isolation currently, he stated, were asymptomatic and were undergoing their studies in preparation for their final examination which was three weeks away.

He said the GES would not cancel the examinations as some parents have suggested adding that the Service has engaged the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) to organise special examination for students who would be unable to partake due to COVID-19.

As part of case management, Prof. Amankwah said, parents of infected students have been informed of the status of their wards and urged parents to remain calm as government had put in place measures to ensure the safety of all students.

He noted that the joint team made up of GHS and GES personnel have intensified monitoring activities to ensure compliance of the safety protocols in all schools across the country.

Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, urged Ghanaians to strictly adhere to the announced safety protocols to speed up Ghana's efforts to contain the disease.