South Africa: France Gives a Helping Hand, Reclosing of Schools Is Under Discussion, and New Study Exposes the Brutal Impact of Lockdown

15 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Christi Nortier

On Wednesday, a new study showed the extent to which Covid-19 and the lockdown have deepened unemployment, hunger and a health crisis in South Africa. Meanwhile, the College of Public Health Medicine has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to reverse the new rules for taxis as they pose a significant health risk. The Department of Basic Education and teachers' trade unions will discuss the possibility of closing schools during the Covid-19 peak. And France is planning to donate medical supplies and money to SA's Covid-19 response.

Scroll through the gallery below to view the latest Covid-19 numbers available on 15 July at the district level. All maps are sourced from provincial health departments; however, Free State and Eastern Cape did not provide an update by the time of publishing:

Three million jobs were lost between February and April and almost half of households have reported going hungry in the past three months. This is according to a new household survey made public on Wednesday 15 July, which is the largest yet to analyse the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown and health emergency in South Africa. Ferial Haffajee spoke to the researchers about the key findings...

Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

