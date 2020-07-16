South Africa: Remembering Barry Streek, and the Critical Role Journalism Plays in the Scrutiny of Public Life

analysis

At a time when there is devastation in the news media industry, it is appropriate to remember the legacy of Barry Streek, a dedicated professional reporter committed to finding the news and explaining it as best he could - the scrutiny of public life that is the basic public service of journalism. This is the text of Professor Anton Harber's annual Barry Streek Memorial Lecture, hosted by the Cape Town Press Club in conjunction with the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, on 15 July 2020.

We live in a time when crises seem to be piling up on top of crises. Who would have thought the existential threat of climate change could be pushed down the agenda by a more immediate threat, as the Covid-19 pandemic has done? And on top of this, we have a second pandemic, that of mis- and dis- and mal-information. In the midst of these great challenges swirling around us, we are experiencing the rapid shrinking of our journalistic world, as advertising disappears, print titles close or are threatened with closure, hundreds of our fellow journalists face the threat of losing their jobs, a number have had their pay slashed, and worse seems likely to come.

According...