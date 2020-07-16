Tanzania: 'Shein Leaves Zanzibar Economically Stable'

THE Second Vice- President, Ambassador Seif Ali Iddi, has said that Dr Ali Mohamed Shein is leaving office as the country flourishes economically.

"We have recorded admirable achievements in all sectors. The seventh phase government has done a lot economically, socially, and politically. The country is stable," Mr Iddi says.

He said that the country has been spurred by the prevailing political stability resulting from the good leadership of Dr Shein since he was elected into Isles top office in 2010. He is constitutionally ending his regime this year.

Briefing delegates of the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) national meeting in Dodoma on implementation of the 2015/2020 election manifesto, ambassador Iddi said majority Zanzibaris benefited from the regime.

He commended the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), Zanzibar Revenue Board (ZRB), and taxpayers for willingly paying tax and contributing to the development of Zanzibar during the regime.

The second VP urged people in Zanzibar to maintain peace, stability and hard work in support of the next phase of the government, "We expect Dr Hussein Mwinyi will win and become the next president."

Last week, the CCM's National Executive Committee (NEC) picked Defence Minister, Dr Mwinyi as the presidential candidate for Zanzibar in October's General Election.

Dr Mwinyi won the intraparty vote which was chaired by the party's national Chairman, President John Magufuli by a huge margin.

He defeated former Zanzibar Chief Minister, Shamsi Vuai Nahodha and former Finance and Planning Minister, Khalid Salum Mohamed.

Dr Mwinyi got 129 votes (78.65 per cent) while Mr Vuai got 16 votes and Dr Khalid Mohamed got 19.

A Special Committee of NEC in Zanzibar earlier on selected and submitted five names for the top position in the Isles to the CC for vetting.

The five names were Dr Mwinyi, Mr Khalid, Mr Vuai, water minister in the Union government, Mr Makame Mbarawa and Khamis Mussa Omar.