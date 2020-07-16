Tanzania: Tea Sponsors Biogas Output Training Scheme

TANZANIA Education Authority (TEA) has given 131m/- to Gongali Model Company for financing training on biogas technology to 402 trainers from Arusha and Karatu districts.

The project manager, Mr Alfa Mlemwa from Tanzania Human Development Foundation (TAHUDE), made the remarks while closing a training session here recently.

The one month training session for trainers will help spread the use of biogas technology in Arusha and Karatu districts.

Mr Mlemwa said the training will help to extend the technology to homes in Arusha and Karatu at Gongali village and stop the use of charcoal that is causing environmental destruction.

"We believe the trainers will help spread the biogas technology on how to produce biogas in various places in Arusha in order to curb environmental destruction," he said.

TAHUDE, which is the sister company of Gongali Model Company, provides loans and training on biogas, entrepreneurship and environmental conservation.

Biogas is the mixture of gases produced by the breakdown of organic matter in the absence of oxygen (anaerobically), primarily consisting of methane and carbon dioxide.

Biogas can be produced from raw materials such as agricultural waste, manure, municipal waste, plant material, sewage, green waste or food waste.