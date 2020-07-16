Tanzania: Tea Sponsors Biogas Output Training Scheme

15 July 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Arusha

TANZANIA Education Authority (TEA) has given 131m/- to Gongali Model Company for financing training on biogas technology to 402 trainers from Arusha and Karatu districts.

The project manager, Mr Alfa Mlemwa from Tanzania Human Development Foundation (TAHUDE), made the remarks while closing a training session here recently.

The one month training session for trainers will help spread the use of biogas technology in Arusha and Karatu districts.

Mr Mlemwa said the training will help to extend the technology to homes in Arusha and Karatu at Gongali village and stop the use of charcoal that is causing environmental destruction.

"We believe the trainers will help spread the biogas technology on how to produce biogas in various places in Arusha in order to curb environmental destruction," he said.

TAHUDE, which is the sister company of Gongali Model Company, provides loans and training on biogas, entrepreneurship and environmental conservation.

Biogas is the mixture of gases produced by the breakdown of organic matter in the absence of oxygen (anaerobically), primarily consisting of methane and carbon dioxide.

Biogas can be produced from raw materials such as agricultural waste, manure, municipal waste, plant material, sewage, green waste or food waste.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
It's Wizkid's Birthday, Let's Celebrate with His Best Songs...

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.