Tanzania: Ensure Elections Are Peaceful, Political Parties Urged

THE Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled), Ms Jenista Mhagama, has asked leaders of political parties to ensure that the next General Election is conducted peacefully and corruption free.

That was said while the minister was meeting representatives of all political parties, who had requested her that they meet and thank her for an exemplary leadership during her term that enabled peace to prevail in the country in the past five years.

At the meeting, Ms Mhagama asked political parties to avoid creating situations in the country, which might cause chaos.

Her advice was seconded by the Registrar of Political Parties, Judge Francis Mutungi who said that the country requires to show the world that they have matured politically and capable of running a democratic government.

"I need to reemphasize that we need free, fair and peaceful elections as we go into the next General Election with our image of peace, in this regard, women should not be used by the political class as agents of chaos," Judge Mutungi pointed out.

However, Ms Mhagama urged all political parties and their people to always embrace dialogue and cooperation, whenever they would face differences.

Speaking at the meeting, the Chairperson of Women Leaders, Ms Saumu Rashid, who also doubles as UDP Secretary General, thanked Ms Mhagama for being the best guardian of the political parties in the country.

She equally took time to advise other leaders of political parties to maintain peace, harmony and tranquility as the country prepares for the next General Election.

Ms Rashid was supported by UMD National Women Coordinator, Mwajuma, who touted for peaceful and civilized campaign in the next election.

However, she asked women to support one another so that they garner seats in various parliamentary and councillorship positions, and in turn attain the 50/50 gender threshold.