South Africa: Seventy Years On, the Group Areas Act Continues to Map the Future of Durban

16 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Brij Maharaj

July 2020 marked the 70th anniversary of the proclamation of the Group Areas Act, and Durban was the pioneering city to plan for group areas zoning. In 1958, Durban was zoned a 'white' city. As a result, about 75,000 Indians and 81,000 Africans would be uprooted from settled communities and moved to Chatsworth and Phoenix, and Umlazi and KwaMashu, respectively.

On 7 July 2020, it was 70 years since the passing of the Group Areas Act of 1950. The Group Areas Act was one of the main legal instruments used to reinforce apartheid, and emphasised the provision of separate residential areas, educational services and other amenities for the different race groups.

The major impact of group area dislocations was borne by black communities, particularly coloureds and Indians. Africans were eliminated from cities by the Urban Areas Act (1923) and were reduced to "temporary sojourners".

Despite the rhetoric that the Group Areas Act would apply equally to all races, the Indian was singularly attacked in Parliamentary debates about the legislation as an economic threat to the whites by both the National Party and the Opposition. This was reflected in many anti-Indian sentiments, references to Indian "penetration" into white neighbourhoods, and the...

