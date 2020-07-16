Egyptian Journalist Mohamed Monir Dies After Contracting COVID-19 in Pretrial Detention

13 July 2020
Committee to Protect Journalists (New York)

Washington, D.C., July 13, 2020 -- In response to the death of Egyptian journalist Mohamed Monir after contracting COVID-19 in pretrial detention, the Committee to Protect Journalists issued the following statement:

"We are extremely disturbed by journalist Mohamed Monir's death today after he spent more than two weeks unnecessarily held in pretrial detention at Cairo's notorious Tora Prison," said CPJ Middle East and North Africa Program Coordinator Sherif Mansour. "Egyptian authorities must release all journalists held for their work, as even brief detentions amid the COVID-19 pandemic can mean a death sentence."

Monir was arrested on June 15 on charges of joining a terrorist group, spreading false news, and misusing social media, as CPJ documented at the time. He was released from Cairo's Tora Prison unconditionally on July 2 after falling ill in custody, and died today at the Agouza Hospital in Giza of complications with COVID-19, according to according a report and Facebook post by Al-Jazeera.

The Ministry of Interior, which oversees the state prisons, did not return CPJ's emailed request for comment.

Read the original article on CPJ.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Committee to Protect Journalists. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CPJ

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
It's Wizkid's Birthday, Let's Celebrate with His Best Songs...
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.