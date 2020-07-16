Namibia: Police Chief Investigator Moved to Forensics

POLICE chief Sebastian Ndeitunga has removed commissioner Nelius Becker from heading the Namibian Police's crime investigations department, about a year after he poached him from the Anti-Corruption Commission.

Ndeitunga confirmed yesterday that he had transferred Becker to be the director of the National Forensic Science Institute of Namibia (NFSI) - an agency that deals with forensic investigations and analysis.

Becker will replace Paul Ludik who retires in October this year.

Meanwhile, Ndeitunga also transferred the police crime intelligence boss, commissioner Elias Mutota, to lead the Special Field Force.

Mutota, who served as former president Hifikepunye Pohamba's chief of security until 2011, will be replaced by deputy commissioner Michael Abraham from the police's VIP protection department.

But it's Becker's removal that has raised eyebrows, especially since he did not stay on his job in charge of criminal investigations for more than a year.

Becker was the chief investigator at the ACC during the initial stages of the anti-graft body's Fishrot fishing quotas corruption scandal investigation, which was constantly delayed until a media exposé in November last year.

He moved from the ACC to the police in August 2019, to lead the crime investigations department, which conducts all criminal investigations by the police.

Two months later Becker led the arrests of key figures implicated in the Fishrot scandal including ex-ministers Sacky Shanghala and Bernhard Esau.

Sources said Becker pushed for more arrests this year, including of senior public figures, but his attempt was cut short with his transfer to the Forensic Science Institute.

A source also said Becker in July last year recommended in an affidavit the prosecution of four people implicated in the fishing quota scandal. Nothing was done following his recommendation at that stage.

Becker is already working at the NSFI as part of his induction, Ndeitunga said. He will take charge of the institute in three months.

Ndeitunga denied suggestions that Becker was being pushed out because of his robust work on the Fishrot scandal.

He said he removed Becker from the criminal investigations department because "he is the only one who is fit" among current police commissioners to lead the police forensics laboratory.

"He is the only person to lead the forensics lab. He is a seasoned detective," Ndeitunga said.

Ndeitunga added that Becker is not involved in the Fishrot investigation. According to him, Becker was only investigating the case when he was at the ACC.

"I have people who are dealing with Fishrot. Our role now in the Fishrot is more on money laundering and assets forfeiture and [for that] I have deputy commissioner [Peter] Amadhila and others," the inspector general said.

He added that the ACC is in charge of the Fishrot investigation and instructs the police to arrest any key person they think should be arrested.

"Even now when the ACC comes and says we want that one to be arrested, we have enough evidence, you will see the person will be arrested. It is not necessarily Becker," he said.

Ndeitunga replaced Becker with commissioner Moritz !Naruseb, who is now the head of the criminal investigations department.

The police chief said Fishrot-related arrests will not be affected by Becker's transfer.

"The person who was dealing with money laundering is not Becker. People that are investigating money laundering are there without being interfered with," he said.

A THORN

Becker declined to comment when he was contacted.

He has for years faced attacks from people he goes after, including some of the alleged Fishrot masterminds awaiting trial.

Nameless smear campaign text messages were circulated around 20 November last year, accusing Becker of targeting Esau, Shanghala and disgraced former Investec Management Namibia (now Ninety One Asset Management Namibia) managing director James Hatuikulipi.

The Namibian understands that a group of people used his skin colour to discredit him as well.

Another senior official at the ACC is said to be targeted in the ongoing campaign that some see as a plot to weaken the Fishrot case.

Becker's current short stint at the police has involved arrests in cases that attracted public attention.

During his tenure, in October last year, police officers arrested self-styled foreign exchange dealer Michael Amushelelo for his role in an alleged N$17 million fraud.

Becker was also involved in arresting the Fishrot accused the following month.

In February this year, Becker was involved in grounding the N$600 million vessel co-owned by the Icelandic company Samherji, which is accused of bribery in the Fishrot scandal.

He has in the past been blunt about corruption.

He expressed disgust at what he termed a lenient sentence when the High Court found former education minister Katrina Hanse-Himarwa guilty of corruption last year, and sentenced her to a N$50 000 fine.

"Today, after attending court, I am reminded of George Orwell, who said in his novel 'Animal Farm', 'all animals are equal/but some animals are more equal than others'. I was reminded as to why this is my last day of work at the ACC [...] a big precedent was set here today that will haunt all future cases," Becker commented following Hanse-Himarwa's sentencing at the end of July last year.