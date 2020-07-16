Namibia: MPs Boycott Sexual Rights Workshop

POPULAR Democratic Movement parliamentarian Elma Dienda has clarified why she boycotted a recent workshop on sexual reproductive health.

Dienda and two other MPs came under fire for not attending the workshop, claiming it was pushing the agenda to legalise abortion.

Minister in the Presidency Christine //Hoëbes and Swapo member of parliament Margaret Mensah-Williams allegedly skipped the workshop too.

In screenshot messages circulating on social media, the three MPs appeared to have stayed away deliberately, stating that the event was had a "diabolical agenda".

The workshop took place last Thursday, National Assembly spokesperson David Nahongandja said.

It was about the Southern African Development Community Parliamentary Forum (SADC-PF) embarking on a new sexual reproduction and health rights, HIV and AIDS governance project scheduled to run for three years.

The project is funded by the Swedish embassy and has been implemented by 11 countries, including Namibia.

Nahongandja said 37 out of 104 MPs attended the workshop.

Dienda confirmed she did not attend the workshop.

Dienda yesterday confirmed the social media messages, but said the participants of the group have all been removed and the group was deleted.

She said a member of the group took screenshots and distributed them.

Dienda said when the deputy minister of health and social services, Esther Muinjangue, tabled a motion to discuss legalising abortion in Namibia in the National Assembly last month, she had given her stance on the matter.

"I stood up in parliament as Elma Dienda and not a member of the PDM, and rejected that motion when it was tabled, because my conscience does not allow it," she said.

Dienda said in 2017 she tabled a motion in parliament which would allow young girls to return to school when they fall pregnant.

This was to avoid abortions, she said.

"I never supported abortion in my life and I will not move from that stance," she said, adding she belongs to the Council of Churches in Namibia.

"Why am I being crucified for my own conscience?" she asked.

Muinjangue yesterday said she attended the workshop last week, since it was important to sensitise members of parliament on reproductive health issues.

She said the workshop was planned before the discussions on abortion started in parliament.

"Everyone has a right to expression on issues and that's what they did," she said, referring to the social media messages.

Muinjangue said she tabled the motion to create a platform for discussion instead of denying the issue.

She said the workshop provided statistics showing illegal abortions are a problem.

She said she is happy that pro-choice and pro-life groups are expressing themselves.

"When you start talking about things, you start understanding what is happening. This is not about my values, but about the people out there," she said.

In the messages seen circulating last week, //Hoëbes allegedly said: "This is a veiled attempt to sensitise lawmakers on the importance of sexual reproductive health rights and the importance of young people to decide on their sexuality, body autonomy, etc. The diabolical agenda is hidden in these programmes that seem good and innocent but is laced with evil."

Mensah-Williams purportedly said she withdrew from attendance "after she found out who the sponsors are".

//Hoëbes and Mensah-Williams were not available for comment.