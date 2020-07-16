Nigeria: Boko Haram - Major-General Who Complained of Inadequate Equipment to Face Court-Martial

A former commander of Nigerian Army's Operation Lafiya Dole, the counter-terrorism command in the northeast, Olusegun Adeniyi, is to face "jurisdiction", which those familiar with the military say means a court-martial.

Mr Adeniyi had late March appeared in a video complaining about poor equipment after an attack by Boko Haram terrorists left dozens of soldiers dead. This is the reason he is being court-martialled, army insiders told PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Adeniyi is among 886 officers the army listed for new postings on Tuesday. Mr Adeniyi whose name appears on serial 42 on the list is being moved from Nigerian Army Resource Centre to Army Headquarters, both in Abuja, for "for jurisdiction," that is, to face a court-martial.

In the March video that caused Mr Adeniyi's troubles, the major general could be seen among disorganised troops decrying losses of men and equipment in a particular encounter with Boko Haram, who were "facing us" from "every flank with not less than15 gun trucks."

He also complained about an intelligence failure resulting in a heavy loss of soldiers. He, however, said he and his troops were committed to remaining on the battlefront to confront the terrorists.

The video was widely shared on social media, sparking outrage and renewed criticisms that the government of President Muhammadu Buhari and the military commanders were giving the public false impressions on war efforts and successes.

The military did not publicly comment on the video. But Mr Adeniyi was swiftly relieved of his position as commander of Operation Lafiya Dole and moved to Nigerian Army Resource Centre as "Research Fellow". He is now moving from NARC to face a court martial.

Insiders said the army allowed the controversy and outrage that followed the video to "die down" before now court-martialling Mr Adeniyi.

His appearance before the court-martial is expected to start July 20 this year.

Army spokesperson, Sagir Musa, could not be reached for comment.

His phone was switched "off" when PREMIUM TIMES tried to reach him.