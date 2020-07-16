Tanzania: Parliamentary Primaries - CCM Reforms Trigger Influx

MAJOR internal reforms and openness within CCM have been attributed as among factors that triggered huge turnout of aspirants for parliamentary seats in the coming general election.

Huge numbers of aspirants have lined up for the ruling party's primaries, especially in urban constituencies, of which some have attracted dozens of candidates.

In Dar es Salaam Region, Kibamba constituency leads the way after attracting 140 candidates, followed by Ubungo constituency with 92 aspirants registered so far.

Over 80 aspirants had shown up in Kawe constituency, while the list of candidates for Kinondoni constituency stood at 31 as of mid yesterday. 33 aspirants have queued up for the Kigamboni constituency.

In Momba District, Songwe Region a total of 33 aspirants picked the forms for two constituencies -- Momba 13 cadres and Tunduma 18 cadres respectively.

Chances are still high for the number of CCM aspirants to increase in many constituencies across the country as those wishing to do so, have until tomorrow to collect the documents.

Analysts have described this trend as the results of modification of internal systems within CCM, saying the move has provided equal chances for all.

Mr Richard Mbunda, a political scientist and lecturer at the University of Dar es Salaam believes that more people have been attracted into the ruling party due to changes introduced by its leaders.

"In the past it was difficult for youths to be nominated candidates for these posts, only few dominated but since he took over the CCM chairmanship, President John Magufuli and his team have introduced a lot of changes," he said.

The analyst said the party to a large extent has managed to plug off all loopholes for bribes as a result even low profile people have been attracted to take part in the nomination process.

"However, there are some people who are targeting to be appointed in various positions after the election, as the history shows that most of those who picked the forms but couldn't make it, were appointed in the government positions," he said.

For his part, an economic analyst Dr Hildebrand Shayo said there are some people who are seeking public recognition while others are enticed by good remunerations.

"You may find people who have served in various posts within and outside the government, but still they want to become MPs. Some are after the economic benefits that are entitled to members of the legislature that's why the number has dramatically increased this time," he said.

Dr Shayo added that among those who have collected the nomination forms, there are some people who are dedicated to serve the country, by complimenting the efforts that have already been put in place by President Magufuli during his first phase of his administration.

"Not all are after the economic benefits, there must be candidates with good intention of serving the country in their constituencies," he noted.

Regarding the notion of presence of aspirants whose aim is to sell out their Curriculum Vitae (CV), for them to be considered in the appointments in the local government councils, Dr Shao said there is no guarantee that they would be appointed.

Instead, he warned that the move might land the country into having political celebrities who would bring no tangible changes.

"This has no guarantee that the President would appoint those who have picked the forms, they might concentrate on their professions where they can work comfortably," he urged.