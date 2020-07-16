Tanzania: Sesame, Tobacco Inflow Stabilises Shilling

16 July 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE Tanzania shilling almost maintained its position in the last two weeks, thanks to the inflows from sesame and tobacco.

The shilling, according to the central bank (BoT), appreciated by ten cents to 2,308/86 yesterday from 2,300/96 at the beginning of the month.

NMB Bank, one of the largest lenders in the land, said sesame and tobacco boosted the market but projected the shilling to strengthen further once cotton inflows start to flow.

"We expect cotton inflows to be observed in the market soon [as the season starts this month].

"This will boost the US dollar supply and hence cater for the daily demand from corporates and retailers," NMB said in its daily e-market report.

Orbit Securities said until last Thursday the shilling marginally gained 6 pips week on week to a weighted average exchange rate of 2,309/03 per US dollar.

"The amount traded on the Interbank Foreign Exchange Market (IFEM) went down by 11 per cent to a total of 6.94million US dollars for the three days during the week.

"The amount is lesser compared to the previous week due to fewer trading sessions during the week under review as a result of the Sabasaba Holiday," Orbit said.

Last week, traders projected that Kenya shilling will come under pressure over this week, while Tanzania's will likely hold firm.

Uganda's shilling was seen strengthening, Zambia's kwacha holding ground and Nigeria's naira weakening.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
It's Wizkid's Birthday, Let's Celebrate with His Best Songs...

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.