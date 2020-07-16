Tanzania: Abhor Vote Bribe to Succeed, Pccb Warns Leaders

THE Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) in Dodoma region has warned people willing to contest leadership positions at the Pastoralist Association of Tanzania to refrain from bribing voters to ascend to the posts.

Issuing the warning here yesterday, PCCB Regional Commander, Sosthenes Kibwengo said whoever will try to bribe his/her way in the election will automatically face the wrath of the law.

Mr Kibwengo took the stance after realising that some people vying for posts at the association were intending to bribe delegates and hence easily succeed in the elections scheduled for July 19, 2020.

He noted that they have received information that a clique of people, besides their corruption indicators ahead in the field, are out to bribe to succeed in the elections, terming it a criminal offence.

"We have realised that some members who want to vie for top various positions intend to use their money to influence voters, but I want to warn that stern legal actions will follow them," added the PCCB Regional Commander.

Mr Kibwengo further said that through their intelligence, some groups of people are planning to use money to cause chaos in the election, warning again that PCCB would not tolerate that.

However, asked the aspirants and their supporters to play a transparent game, adding that PCCB is keenly watching their activities.

The scheduled election is expected to elect 12 leaders, who would be the Chairperson, Deputy Chairperson, Secretary General, Deputy Secretary General, Treasury and members of the Executive Committee.

Meanwhile, PCCB in Dodoma Region has saved about 310.1m/- that was illegally meant to some contractors including some misappropriated by projects' supervisors.

In a press conference, Mr Kibwengo said that between April-June, 2020, the money was saved after conducting thorough investigation, which unearthed that.

In a related development, the PCCB Regional Commander said that in the investigation, they managed to rescue 13 farms with about 30 hectors, two pieces of land, two houses, and 375 Identity Cards for entrepreneurs that were issued by the Head of State as well as 310.1m/- from being misused.

He said the money saved was collection of SACCOS and Cooperative Unions outstanding debts, whose part was for making and distributing IDs to petty traders.

In a separate development, the anti-corruption watchdog has charged former Secretary of the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) in Bahi District, Adam Richard (49) with eight counts of soliciting and receiving 450,000/- in bribe.

The PCCB Regional boss said the accused person is said to have solicited and received the money from different teachers to assist them on their promotion cases.

According to Mr Kibwengo, the accused person was arraigned on March 25, 2020 where he was charged with several counts of bribery, but investigation are still ongoing because it is believed he collected a lot of money from many teachers.