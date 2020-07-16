Tanzania: Zanzibar Gives Mwinyi Grand 'Karibu'

... Vows no mercy on corruption, laziness, swindlers

GREEN and yellow colours dominated Unguja streets yesterday as thousands of Zanzibaris turned up in big numbers to welcome Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) presidential candidate Dr Hussein Mwinyi.

The Zanzibar CCM flag-bearer arrived here from the capital Dodoma, where the ruling party's National Executive Committee (NEC) sat last Friday and elected him for the Isles presidency.

The aircraft carrying Dr Mwinyi touched Abeid Amani Karume International Airport (AAKIA) grounds at 11:42am ahead of the grand reception.

Zanzibaris swarmed the streets, lining up on both sides of the roads, which the CCM presidential hopeful used from the airport to Kisiwandui CCM main office grounds, which were equally filled to the brim.

At Kisiwandui, Dr Mwinyi paid homage to the grave of the founding Zanzibar President Abeid Amani Karume, before joining the multitude of eagerly waiting wananchi for the celebrations that lasted for over four hours.

Introducing the candidate, Zanzibar President Dr Ali Mohamed Shein described Dr Mwinyi, a son to the third-phase Zanzibar President and second-phase Union President Ali Hassan Mwinyi, as a respectful, polite and hardworking individual.

"Dr Mwinyi has all the prerequisite qualities of a good leader...I have been president and I know what the presidency entails, Dr Mwinyi is highly qualified for the job," President Shein told the cheerful audience.

He said the ruling party is ready for the general election and that the government is financially prepared for the assignment.

"The government is ready, the money is there and we don't need any financial support from outside," said Dr Shein.

The presidential candidate appreciated the wananchi for the warm welcome and support, imploring all party members to disband their inter-party factions in favour of one powerful CCM group.

"We are through with the inter-party election process and our factions should now cease in favour of one wining CCM group," said Dr Mwinyi, declaring unrelenting fight against the corrupt and embezzlers of public resources if chosen to the Vuga-based offices.

"I will have no mercy on corruption, laziness and swindling of public resources," said the potential eighth-phase Zanzibar President, promising speedy social and economic development for Zanzibaris.

He detailed his leadership priorities as honouring the 1964 Zanzibar revolutions, safeguarding the world's unique and enviable union and protecting the country's peace, tranquillity and unity.

Earlier, Dr Mwinyi invited his intra-party competitors to the podium, boasting of their unconditional support towards the party's crushing victory in the general elections.

And, the presidential hopefuls who entered the top five declared their support to Dr Mwinyi, describing him as God's choice.

"I personally entered the race for presidential nomination quite aware that there was the possibility of winning or losing. God has given us Dr Mwinyi, all we have is to support him," former Chief Minister Shamsi Vuai Nahodha said.

Dr Khalid Salum Mohamed said all the candidates had already agreed to support whoever could triumph in the competitions.

"We were 31 in the race and we knew well that finally only one will win, so we agreed to support that one winner and he is Dr Mwinyi," said the former finance and planning minister.

Union Water Minister Professor Makame Mbarawa and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Planning Khamis Musa Omar also declared their support to the party's pick for Zanzibar presidency in the coming general elections.