Mauritius: PM Jugnauth Takes Stock of Progress At Two Major Road Decongestion Projects At the Grnw Valley Site and Gros Cailloux

press release

The Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, effected two site visits, yesterday, at the A1-M1 Link Road (Grand River North West (GRNW) Valley site) and the A1-A3 Link Road (Coromandel to Gros Cailloux) to take stock of the progress of work on these two major road decongestion projects. He was accompanied by the Minister of National Infrastructure and Community Development, Mr Mahendranuth Sharma Hurreeram, and the General Manager of the Road Development Authority (RDA), Mr N. Mowlabaccus.

The A1-M1 Link Road will be an approximately 1 km long dual carriageway. It will link Port Louis-St Jean Road (A1) at Chebel through an approximately 330 m long bridge spanning over the GRNW valley to Motorway M1 and the existing Ring Road Phase 1 at Sorèze. To the tune of Rs 2.79 billion, the project is expected to be completed in January 2022. As at date, 32% of the A1-M1 bridge has been completed, Chebel (53%), and Soreze (61%).

As for the A1-A3 Link Road, it will connect the Port Louis-St Jean Road (A1) to the Black River Road (A3). With upcoming development in the region, this link will provide a rapid link connection between the West and Port Louis/North and vice versa. The road will start from its intersection with A1 Road at Coromandel with tie-in with RDA roundabout thereat, and will end with a signalised junction at A3 road at Gros Cailloux. The project, which will cost around Rs 295 million, is expected to be completed in December 2020. Some 65% of the works have already been completed.

In a statement, Prime Minister Jugnauth recalled that these two major projects will link Soreze to Chebel and Chebel to Gros Cailloux. He expressed satisfaction that works have progressed significantly although they have been delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. He added that part of the project will be completed by December this year. Furthermore, he underlined that Government is determined to continue to work towards the path of development and progress for the country.

Challenges in the wake of Covid-19

Acknowledging the exemplary manner that Mauritius has tackled the Covid-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister stated that Government has been proactive and taken all the necessary precautions in terms of acquisition of personal protective equipment such as masks as well as ventilators. He expressed satisfaction that the situation has been dealt with in a very satisfactory way adding that the population is in security today and that Mauritius is one of the rare countries in the world where its citizens can circulate freely. He also reassured the population that we are Covid-safe in Mauritius.

As regards the emergency procurement of medicines and ventilators, Mr Jugnauth has stated that the Pack and Blisters company will deliver these equipment to the country and are aligned to international norms.

The challenge now, he said, is how to boost the tourism industry, which is extremely important for the country in terms of revenue and employment, without jeopardising the health and security of the population. 'The opening of our borders remains an extremely complicated issue and when they will be opened, there will be risks', he added.

A1-M1 Link Road

The A1-M1 Link road will improve the distribution of traffic within the network of the A1 Road and M1 Motorway and will provide an alternative access to the city of Port Louis for traffic originating from Rose Hill, Beau Basin, Chebel, Chapman Hill, upper Coromandel. Ultimately the traffic congestion will be reduced to a significant level along the A1 Road and M1 Motorway and at locations such as Reduit and Ebene.

In order to connect A1-M1 Bridge with A1 road, a new roundabout will be built near Gamma Civic Ltd at Chebel and improve the accessibility to Port Louis and Beau Bassin. The Chebel Roundabout will be connected with A1-A3 Link Road whereby vehicles from Port Louis will be able to move to the west of the country via Ring Road and A1-M1 Link Road.

For the connection between M1 motorway and A1 road, an extra-dosed bridge with a total length of 330 m will be constructed at the Grand River North West Valley. It is expected that the bridge will be ranked as the most aesthetic structure of Mauritius and play an important role as a national landmark in Mauritius.

A1-A3 Link Road

The A1-A3 Link Road crosses the Metro Express alignment. A bridge has already been constructed under the Metro Express project. The A1-A3 Link Road will be connected to the new GRNW Bridge, through a Grade Separated at Beau Bassin on the A1 Road.