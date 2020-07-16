Tanzania: More Prominent Names Join CCM Battle for Nomination

Dar es Salaam — Big names in government and the ruling party CCM yesterday dominated the list of politicians who either picked up or submitted nomination forms, seeking to be endorsed to contest parliamentary seats in the October general elections.

In Butiama constituency in Mara Region, three members from the family of Tanzania's founding President Julius Nyerere who want to be nominated to become MPs picked up the forms. Mr Madaraka Nyerere and Makongoro Nyerere - who are the sons of the late Julius Neyerere - as well as their close relative. Mr Manyerere Jackton, are among the 43 cadres of the ruling party who want to be flag bearers for the Butiama constituency.

Whereas in Southern Tanzania, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, flanked by his wife Mary Majaliwa, arrived at the office of CCM's District Secretary in Ruangwa, Lindi Region, where he picked up the form, filled details and submitted it the same day.

In Lindi, 46 members of CCM from eight constituencies turned up for the forms to run for parliamentary seats. Mr Nape Mnauye, formerly the Mtama Constituency MP was among them.

The list of high profile leaders grew. The former First Lady Salma Kikwete and a teacher wants to be nominated for Mchinga Constituency in Lindi Region which was being represented by a Civic United Front Member of parliament Hamidu Bobal. Mrs Kikwete had been was serving as an appointed Member of Parliament after being selected by President John Magufuli.

At around 8:00 a.m, it was Dr Damas Ndumbaro, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Eats Africa Cooperation, who arrived at the CCM offices in Songea District to pick up the nomination form.

Dr Ndumbaro, who was an advocate and university lecturer before joining politics, is seeking to retain his Songea Urban constituency under the ruling party CCM. He was then appointed by President John Magufuli as deputy minister. In the race for nomination and re-election, he is among the many presidential appointees who yesterday sought the forms to vie.

In Dar es Salaam, Mr Paul Makonda, who was later during the day stripped of his Regional Commissioner position by President John Magufuli, picked up forms to vie for Kigamboni Constituency where former Deputy Minister Dr Faustine Ndugulile has been the MP. Dr Ndugulile is also eyeing the same constituency.

A statement released by the Directorate of Presidential Communications in Dar es Salaam said that president John Magufuli had replaced Mr Mkonda's position as RC by appointing Mr Aboubakar Kunenge who was serving as the Dar es Salaam Regional Administrative Secretary.

The President's decision has come at a time when many civil servants and high profile government leaders are leaving their current positions to seek for political positions in the October polls.

The former President of the Medical Association of Tanzania (MAT) Dr Elisha Osati also wants to be the MP for Mbagala constituency. Dr Osati who became more famous when the Covid-19 pandemic news was at its peak in Tanzania, is seeking endorsement to become a lawmaker on the CCM ticket.

