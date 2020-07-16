Uganda: Landlords Tighten Rules On Accessing City Arcades

16 July 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Damali Mukhaye

Business is not as usual for customers and traders who want to access city arcades after landlords tightened rules.

This comes after government listed 33 standard operation procedures that arcade owners and traders must follow in order to reopen their shops.

It cleared 48 city arcades on Tuesday that fulfilled the requirements, and asked the 35 that did not to remain closed.

When Daily Monitor visited Ham Shopping Malls yesterday, guards had been deployed at all entry points to ensure that traders and customers wash hands, wear masks and take body temperature before accessing the building.

The situation was similar in other arcades, including Gazaland, Kisakya Maria, Jesco Building on William Road, Galiraya Commercial Plaza, among others.

Mr Richard Tumwebaza, a guard at Kisakya Maria, said they were following strict orders from their bosses.

He said other security officers had been deployed inside the arcades to ensure that all traders follow the guideline of social distancing.

"We are not only monitoring outside. All traders inside have to ensure that there is social distancing among their buyers. If we find one flouting them, we ask some of their traders to step aside," Mr Tumwebaza said.

He said their arcade has six entry points but they were asked to open only two to effectively handle people entering.

Mr Brian Mugisha, a trader at Ham Shopping Mall, said since management had supported them, their role would be to ensure that shops are not congested.

"We have to follow the government rules because we do not want to spend more months at home. We have enough sanitisers for our customers. A customer should not spend more than two minutes on the counter to give others space," Mr Mugisha said.

Mr Hamis Kigguddu, the proprietor of Ham Shopping Malls, said management was preparing all its traders for grand opening tomorrow.

"Government has done its part, it is now our role as the owner of the building to ensure that traders and customers play their role," Mr Kiguddu said.

However, traders in Kikuubo, a business hub in downtown, Gazaland corridors and those operating on roadsides were not observing social distancing.

Background

Traders operating in arcades have been under lockdown since late March. Arcades that attract large crowds and have poor ventilation remain closed. The Minister of Trade, Ms Amelia Kyambadde, said arcades will officially open tomorrow.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
It's Wizkid's Birthday, Let's Celebrate with His Best Songs...

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.