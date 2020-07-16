Uganda: Police Arrest 32 for Watching Arsenal Vs Liverpool Game

16 July 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)

Police in Kampala on Wednesday night arrested 32 people who were found violating Presidential and Ministry of Health guidelines of social distancing & curfew.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, the suspects were arrested while watching Premier league match of Arsenal vs Liverpool at Katanga in Wandegeya, Kampala.

"They have been charged with disobedience of lawful orders and doing acts likely to spread infectious disease which is coronavirus," he said in a statement released on Thursday morning.

Mr Onyango said the suspects are being detained at Wandegeya Police Station.

The game ended 2:1 in favour of Arsenal. Sadio Mane put Liverpool in front as the visitors dominated for the first 30 minutes at the empty Emirates.

But Van Dijk's slack pass allowed Alexandre Lacazette to equalise before Alisson Becker also produced a rare mistake to allow Lacazette to tee up Reiss Nelson for the winner just before half-time.

Just a third league defeat of the season for Jurgen Klopp's men meant that the Reds cannot now match Manchester City's record 100 points from two seasons ago.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
It's Wizkid's Birthday, Let's Celebrate with His Best Songs...

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.