Uganda: Govt Reassures Older Persons On Sage Cash

16 July 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Nobert Atukunda

Government is set to look into challenges faced by older persons in accessing monthly payment under the Social Assistance Grants for Empowerment (SAGE).

Ms Peace Mutuuzo, the State minister for Gender and Culture, said some elderly people have not received their payments due to lack of National Identity Cards or discrepancies in their actual ages against what appears on their National IDs.

"We have received information about some intended beneficiaries missing out because they don't have National IDs while others appear and claim to be 80 and above but the IDs indicate that they are younger. The ministry is going to work together with the local authorities and older persons to resolve these issues," Mr Mutuuzo said while inspecting payments at Kyakahinda Local Council II offices in Kibito Town Council, Bunyangabu District, yesterday.

Mr Mutuuzo revealed that changing age from the one indicated on the National Identity Card would require a legal process that involves swearing affirmations. She added that there is need for local authorities to offer support services.

According to the Ministry of Gender, those unable to move will be reached out at their homes by officials to enrol them. Government recently rolled out the payments to cover all 135 districts across the country in fulfilment of its pledge enlisted in the NRM 2016-2020 manifesto.

Due to limited resources, the age bracket for beneficiaries was revised from 65 to 80 years and above in a move that also sought to target the most vulnerable persons. At least 358,420 older persons are expected to receive monthly payments across the country.

Although the Gender ministry had planned to commence payments in March, the arrangement had to be suspended to ensure the processes for enrolment, registration and payment comply with the Health Standard Operating Procedures instituted after the outbreak of Covid-19.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
It's Wizkid's Birthday, Let's Celebrate with His Best Songs...

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.