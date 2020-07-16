Tanzania: JPM Picks New RCs As Makonda, Mnyeti Quit Posts

PRESIDENT John Magufuli on Wednesday appointed new regional commissioners for Dar es Salaam and Manyara, respectively replacing Paul Makonda and Alexander Mnyeti, who have ventured into electoral politics.

Mr Abubakari Mnenge becomes new Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner while Mr Joseph Mkirikiti has been appointed the RC for the northern region of Manyara.

Prior to his latest appointment, Mr Kunenge served as the Dar es Salaam Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS).

Mr Mkirikiti, meanwhile, earns promotion having previously served as the Hanang District Commissioner.

It came clear early on Wednesday that the President would appoint new RCs for the two regions after both Makonda and Mnyeti picked nomination forms for Kigamboni and Misungwi constituencies respectively.

With a flurry of public office bearers quitting their posts in quest for parliamentary seats, President Magufuli also appointed eight district commissioners and a regional administrative secretary.

Just recently, the Head of State said the doors were open for his appointees who wish to contest for various posts in the forthcoming general election.

Dr Magufuli revealed he had been receiving request letters from a number of his appointees, who have expressed interest to contest in the October elections.

According to a statement released by the Director of Presidential Communications Mr Gerson Msigwa, President Magufuli has also appointed Mr Paul Makanza, the new Dar es Salaam Regional Administrative Secretary.

Mr Makanza was the Senior Officer with the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) prior to his appointment.

Dr Seleman Serera, a senior officer with Chama cha Mapinduzi, has been appointed the new Kongwa District Commissioner, replacing Mr Deo Ndejembi.

Mr Mayeka Simon Mayeka has been appointed the new Chunya District Commissioner.

He previously served in the Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDC). He replaces Ms Mary Makundi.

Colonel Patrick Norbert Songea has been appointed the new Kiteto District Commissioner. Before his appointment Colonel Songea served as an officer with TPDF. He replaces Mr Tumaini Magesa.

Alhaj Rajab Kundya has been appointed the new Moshi District Commissioner, he replaces Mr Kippi Warioba. Prior to his appointment, Alhaj Kundya served as a senior CCM official.

Mr Gharib Lingo has been appointed the new Hanang District Commissioner. Before the appointment, Mr Lingo served as the District Administrative Secretary (DAS) for Nyasa District.

Mr Joseph Kashushura Rwiza has been appointed the new District Executive Director for Kasulu District in Kigoma region. He replaces Eng Godfrey Kasekenya.

Others who have been appointed include Frank Chonya (DED-Ruangwa), he replaces Andrea Chezue.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State, President's Office, Public Service Management and Good Governance, Mr George Mkuchika has appointed four District Administrative Secretaries (DASs).

The new appointees are; Juvenile Mwambi (Tandahimba), Mr Mashaka Mgeta (Handeni), Johari Athuman (Rombo) and Ayoub Perro (Ruangwa).