Malawi: NGO Wants Digital Platforms in Agriculture Amid COVID-19

16 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Pauline Kaude -Mana

Farm Concern International, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), is advocating for extension workers to use digital platforms when discharging their duties in various communities in the face of Covid-19.

The NGO on Tuesday engaged Ntchisi District Agriculture Extension Coordinating Committee members on how they can reach out to farmers with various messages without physical contact.

The NGO's country team leader Limbani Kalua said this will reduce the threat of spreading the pandemic.

He said: "It is high time extension workers took advantage of technology such as mobile phones, Blue tooth speakers and public address systems found within communities to reach out to farmers.

"We are in a marketing season right now, but Covid-19 has disrupted things. Let us continue operating to ensure people have food on their table without putting their lives at risk."

Kalua appealed to authorities to engage other sectors such as agriculture in Covid-19 interventions.

Pauline Chifika Gavern, a participant, said using digital means to reach to farmers will help extension workers stay safe from the pandemic while doing their job.

"Our engagement with farmers has been halted. So, going digital will have a great impact on the agriculture sector," she said.

Agnes Chibwe, a farmer from Chipuka Kawanje Village in Malomo Extension Planning Area, said the initiative will enable farmers to access key information on new farming technologies right from their homes without fear of exposing themselves to Covid-19.

