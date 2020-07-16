Tanzania: Arusha Athletics Club Elects New Office Bearers

THE Arusha Runners Sports Club here has elected a team of new leadership which will hold office for the next four years.

Isack Shayo was voted to serve as the club chairman and will serve from this year to July 2024 while Shaaban Kitundu was elected to lead the vice chairman position.

The post of the Secretary General went to Athuman Njiku who will be assisted in that portfolio by Chediel Mchomvu. Hawa Ismail was voted to be club's Treasurer, during the election exercise held at the Tanzania Posts Corporation (Posta) hall in Arusha city centre.

Other names in the line-up include Leonard Lema; Ramadhan Shebughe; Godfrey Ndossi; Digna Meela; Mubelwa Kagabo and Faraji Mleli became official members of the club committee.

Announcing the results, earlier on the election committee chairman Fredrick Lymo explained that a total of 99 voters turned up during the voting exercise.

Speaking after the election, The Arusha City Sports Officer Benson Maneno congratulated the Arusha Runners Club members for conducting their general election in accordance with their constitution and advised them to support other clubs in Arusha so that they can also become strong.

He urged members to avoid things that hinder development of sports and become role models in promoting Arusha through sports.

The New chairman Isaack Shayo thanked all who participated in the voting exercise, promising that for starters they are going to start club events with a major racing competition next September.

One of the club's members, Zainabu Zahoro used the occasion to implore women to be more active in sports.

In addition, Arusha Runners is one of the clubs that have been participating in various athletics competitions and also is volunteering to help the community by visiting various orphanages and providing assistance to people in need.