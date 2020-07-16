Tanzania: Red-Hot Simba Face Resistant Mbao FC

CHAMPIONS Simba SC will be arms up ready to gun down resurgent Mbao FC as the two sides battle for maximum three points at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam this evening.

A victory by Simba will see them knock 84 points at the helm of the table as their target to haul 100 points this season is hardly assailable.

Simba, who were recently presented their 21st league title at Majaliwa Stadium in Ruangwa, Lindi are cementing their mission is to bag two titles this season.

They have an opportunity to accomplish that dream if they will overcome Namungo FC in the final match of the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) to be staged on August 2nd this year in Rukwa.

However, Mbao have recently gained momentum in the unfolding top flight league as they are undefeated in their previous four matches of which they grabbed 12 crucial points.

Despite being in vibrant form, they still need to win all their remaining duels to shrug off the relegation battle and be able to represent Mwanza region next season.

Even last season, Mbao had to play lungs out in their final matches to avoid being dropped from the contest hence it is up to them to re-do the same feat in the upcoming fixtures.

The arrival of coach Felix Minziro has had a positive impact on Mbao following his massive morale boost to the players no wonder they are eager to stamp a fifth consecutive league triumph against the champions.

After today's encounter, Mbao will head to Dodoma to play JKT Tanzania before returning to their base CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza to welcome Ndanda FC and Namungo FC respectively.

Meanwhile, Simba announced that they will launch their next season new kits on August 2nd at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Sumbawanga on the day they will be facing Namungo in the finals of the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC).

This was confirmed by the club's Information Officer Haji Manara who said all procedures to leading to the launch of the new jerseys are unfolding well.

He also said contrary to what many people believe that they will perhaps play below par against Namungo, his side will approach the game full throttle.

"We are a club which needs to win titles and this is the best chance to make our mission of finishing the season with two titles possible," said him.