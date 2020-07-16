Tanzania: Dar Robust Financial Sector Hooks World Attention

TANZANIA's financial sector has continued to shine locally and internationally, thanks to an enabling environment put in place by the fifth phase government.

This enabling environment put in place through policies, legal and regulatory frameworks have ensured growth of a strong, efficient and effective sector in the country.

In the latest move, about 40 local banks participated in the 2020 Euromoney award programme that covers 20 global awards, more than 50 regional awards and best awards in close to 100 countries.

In this Euromoney award where 1,500 submissions were received worldwide, NMB bank Plc scooped the top award as the best bank for the eighth year in row outshining the other 40 Tanzania's banks.

Early this month, President John Magufuli commended the central bank, commercial banks and the financial sector for their contributions, which enabled Tanzania to join the league of middle income economy countries.

The World Bank recently declared Tanzania as a lower middle income economy after attaining the position of per capita income between 1,036 US dollars and 4,045 US dollars.

The Euromoney award issued by the London-based global financial markets magazine is given after measuring a number of metrics including financial performance, digital banking strategy, financial inclusion, product offerings and the approach to cyber security as well as corporate social responsibility.

This award is a clear demonstration that NMB bank is more than a provider of financial products and services to being a catalyst of economic change through digital transformation and technology coupled with the ability to deliver innovative solutions to the market.

Speaking before receiving the award, the NMB Board Chairman Dr Edwin Mhede said as the country has attained a middle income status, NMB bank will continue to reposition itself to serve and support the growing economy from where it is to the higher level.

"NMB will continue to reposition itself to support the government endeavours in building robust economic growth," he said.

He said research shows that the industrial upgrade and investment in social services are major contributors to attaining middle income status.

Thus the bank will continue to support the endeavours so that the government and its predictable policies could easily be implemented.

As the most profitable bank in the country, NMB bank reported 142bn/- after tax profit, which is equivalent to 46 per cent increase from 98bn/- posted in the previous year.

The NMB Acting Managing Director, Ruth Zaipuna said the award reflects the progress that the bank has made in delivering services that meet customers' satisfaction thus making it the best bank for financial inclusion in the country.

"We are today a bank known for reliance, focus on technology and innovation," she said adding that the NMB purpose is to drive Tanzania's growth and endeavour to enhance the lives of our fellow Tanzanians by offering convenience and accessibility of our banking services across the country.

She said, "We are leveraging the best technology in digital banking, innovative products, out extensive branch network and alternative channels to add real value to our customers lives," The bank has 225 branches, over 7000 agents and more than 800 ATMs with over 3 million customers.

The Euromoney excellence award confirms the bank's investment in digital transformation and technology and its ability to deliver innovative solutions to the market.

The other metrics considered by Euromoney are namely market capitalisation, return on equity, return on assets, market share of deposits, market share of loans, loans to deposits ratio, non-performing loans ratio and non-performing loan coverage ratio.

The Euromoney editor Clive Horwood said, "We continue to seek the best of the best in all countries offering banking services.

As every year, size is important but certainly not paramount. Profitability is of course vital, but so is an ability to demonstrate growth, relative outperformance compared with peers and the ability to adapt to changing market conditions or client needs."