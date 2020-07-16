Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Gives Birth to a New Breed of Couriers

When the country went into lockdown several weeks ago because of Covid-19, everything came to a standstill as people were hibernating in their homes waiting for the Biblical 'wrath of the Lord' to pass.

While everyone stocked up on food and other essentials, which where top on the list of things people wanted, there were other goods and services that still needed to be offered to the people-courier services.

Fast forward to stage two of the lockdown where businesses returned to normal following strict regulations of social distancing, sanitising and wearing a face mask.

However, there is an essential service that is still yet to be fully afforded a chance to re-open-the transport sector.

Long-distance buses and other transport operators have been out of action in a bid to curb the spread of the virus; this has forced many to struggle to send parcels to various destinations throughout the country.

Cabinet promised to give direction this week on the reopening of the transport sector to afford people to make use of intercity transport networks as they travel.

However, enterprise has become the order of the day as people have discovered they can still send and receive parcels and at the same time be safe from Covid-19.

Bulawayo resident, Mr Mikha Manzini, has started transporting goods across the country's towns as a way of assisting those in need.

"This idea was birthed by the fact that I realized a need for moving goods across cities and since I regularly frequent Harare. I decided to be the courier and I deliver parcels between cities and towns. I for one used to send parcels via buses and trucks and have seen people struggling to send their stuff since the coronavirus struck," he said.

Whatsapp groups have become the conduit that connects people and their parcels.

"What I do is that I send a message on various Whatsapp groups that I am part of advertising that I will be travelling to Harare on a particular day. I meet up with the people who intend to send the parcel in the CBD and deliver to the various destinations as I go," he said.

Asked on the nature of parcels he said he was taking various items.

"I transport anything from money, clothing, food items and any other small parcels that I can carry in my car. I also ensure that parcels are opened before my eyes and packed so that I do not transport any illegal items. I am just offering this small service because I travel weekly for work between Harare and Bulawayo and I want to help people who are desperate to have their parcels delivered as there are is no transport operating because of the virus," he said.

Mr Manzini said he is not doing it for material gain but chiefly for the need to assist those who may need the service.

He, however, said he was not taking chances with his health as all people who are in contact with him need to be following regulations.

"I speak to people who will be wearing masks. I am also sanitising their parcels as they come in to my car I also ensure upon delivery I sanitise my car so that I do not end up transporting the virus across cities as I give people their goods," he said.

He said he was cautious as he was limiting contact with the parcels he delivers and the people who bring them and those who collect.

Several other people are making use this facility as they are safely getting their parcels without any challenges.