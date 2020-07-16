Malawi: MP Kamlepo Exonorates Himself From Free-for-All Fuel At Escom

Firebrand politician and member of parliament (MP) for Rumphi East, Kamlepo Kalua, has dismissed assertions being advanced on the social media that he benefitted from the free-for-all fuel sharing at one of the Malawi's cash-strained parastatal organization, the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM).

Kalua is among powerful politicians, businesspeople and members of the ethnic group - Mulhakho wa Alhomwe - who are said to have tapped from the fuel buffer at ESCOM since 2018.

However, the lawmaker told Nyasa Times on Wednesday that he has never benefitted from the free fuel galore that happened at the power supplier.

Kalua believes his adversaries are behind the scheme to tarnish his image and to put him on the wanted list by law enforcement agencies.

"Look at the ESCOM list you will find that my name has been listed with the so-called alleged fuel scam that time I was still with public Accounts Committee of Parliament. Furthermore, I don't have a car by that registration number. So how come?" he asked.

According to the list that is circulating on the social media, Blantyre City South lawmaker Noel Lipipa and Mulhakho wa Alhomwe chief executive officer Mutchanakhwaye Mpuluka are some of the people who reportedly helped themselves from the ESCOM spoils.