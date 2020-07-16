Malawi: DPP Cadres Beat Up Zodiak Cameraman Chapita As Malawi Police Watch Helplessly

The supporters of the erstwhile governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Wednesday bludgeoned cameraman for privately-owned Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) in full view of the police at Lilongwe Magistrate Court.

The cameraman, David Chapita, was in company of his workmate, John Paul Kayuni, when the incident happened.

Chapita and Kayuni were covering the court appearance of Norman Chisale, chief security aide to immediate former President Peter Mutharika, who is being accused of involvement in the importation of cement using Mutharika's taxpayer's identification number (TPIN).

Kayuni has just reported to his boss, Gabriel Kamlomo, a few minutes ago that Chapita was beaten upon arrival at the court this afternoon.

"Upon arrival at the court premises, just soon after getting out of the car, we were met by DPP and UDF supporters who were outside the perimeter fence. Before we went into the fence, theses supporters started attacking my cameraperson. He was heavily beaten by these supporters," he said.

Kayuni said he can confidently tell that the attackers were DPP and UDF supporters because they put on their respective party colours when they executed their attack.

"Some of them were wearing masks with UDF cloth. So, it was quite difficult for me to read the situation. So, I had to make sure that I am safe," he said.

Kayuni said he could not make out what could be the reason behind the attack on innocent journalists.

But writing on his Facebook wall, the reporter says the attack reminds of how unsafe journalists are in Malawi.

The Media Institute for Southern Africa (MISA-Malawi) chairperson, Teresa Ndanga, has condemned the attack, describing it as barbaric.