Rwanda: Govt Commends Rusizi Residents for Collaboration in COVID-19 Fight

Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) applauds efforts by residents, leaders and Covid-19 respond team of Rusizi district, Western Province in containing Covid-19 pandemic in the area.

The district has been for the past months one of the major hotspots of this pandemic in the country, whereby most cases have been detected among cross-border truck drivers.

As a result, movements to and from the district were prohibited and some parts of this district were put under total lockdown.

In a tweet, Dr Sabin Nsanzimana, Director General of RBC said that the state of Covid-19 pandemic in Rusizi district is improving, thanks to efforts by residents of this district among others.

"Covid-19 situation in Rusizi district is improving, we commend continuous efforts of local leaders, population and response teams," he tweeted on Wednesday, June 15.

The improving situation of this pandemic in Rusizi was also emphasized by a cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, July 15 which among others resolved the resumption of movements within the district.

"Movements within the Rusizi district shall resume but travel to and from the district (except for goods and cargo) remain prohibited," reads parts of minutes of the meeting.

The changing situation of the pandemic in Rusizi can also be credited to the recently established Covid-19 test lab in this district, which has the capacity of handling 500 sample tests per day.

The move among others helped the Government to conduct more tests, know the state of the pandemic in the area and act accordingly.

So far, Rwanda has a total of 1,435 confirmed Covid-19 cases of whom 752 have already recovered. Also, the country has recorded four deaths from the pandemic since mid-March when the first case was reported in the country.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow lavie250