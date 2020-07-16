Namibia: Local Electricity Generation Increase... Adequate Rainfall Propelled Ruacana Turbines

16 July 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Maihapa Ndjavera

Local generation of electricity increased, both year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter, in the first quarter (Q1) of 2020, mostly due to high rainfall. The local generation of electricity increased significantly by 82%, year-on-year, to 778.2 million kilowatt-hours.

According to the Bank of Namibia's Q1 quarterly bulletin, the significant increase was due to an adequate inflow of water into the Ruacana hydropower plant during the period under review.

"This follows high rainfall received between January and April 2020 in both northern Namibia and southern Angola, compared to the same period in 2019. As a result, electricity imports decreased, year-on-year, by 18%. On a quarterly basis, the local generation of electricity increased significantly by 181% from 277.4 million kilowatt hours recorded in the preceding quarter, partly caused by seasonal factors," the report reads.

As a result, imports of electricity decreased by 32%, quarter-on-quarter. The seasonally adjusted local electricity generation registered a smaller quarterly increase of 12% during the same period.

The report stated the total volume of electricity sold decreased, year-on-year, while it remained constant, quarter-on-quarter. The total volume of electricity sold decreased by six percent, year-on-year, to 962.1 million kilowatt hours, while remaining flat, quarter-on-quarter, during Q1 2020. The reduced volume of electricity sold was mainly due to lower demand for electricity from mining and agricultural sectors, coupled with limited water pumping activities, which took place during the period under review. Further, subdued economic activity in the domestic economy contributed to the lower demand for electricity.

On the other hand, total fuel consumption decreased, both year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter, during the first quarter of 2020. Total fuel consumption decreased by 13% and four percent, year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter, respectively, to 262 992 litres during the quarter under review. The year-on-year decrease reflects declines in the consumption of both diesel and petrol by 11% and 21%, respectively, partly due to the subdued economy as well as the Covid-19 pandemic, which started to inhibit travel and tourism, especially after a State of Emergency was officially declared at the end of the third week of March 2020.

"On a quarterly basis, consumption of diesel decreased notably by 11%, while that of petrol declined by 20.9% during the quarter under review. Following adequate inflow of water into the Ruacana hydro-power plant during the period under review, less electricity was required from the diesel-fired power plants, which in part explains the decline in diesel consumption," highlighted the report.

