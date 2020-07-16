Gambia: GCCA+ Aims to Increase Gambia's Coastal, Marine Zones Climate Resilience

Fafanding Kinteh, National Environment Agency (NEA) project officer for operation has said that the Global Climate Change Alliance (GCCA+) aims to contribute to increase climate resilience of the coastal and marine zones of The Gambia.

Mr Kinteh made the statement on Wednesday, while addressing the opening of a day-long sensitization for local government officers, communities, Community Based Organizations (CBOs) and Women Associations within Kanifing Municipality on the impacts of climate change on grassroots held at the Banjul City Council.

The agency is implementing the Global Climate Change Alliance (GCCA+) project that aims to "contribute to the capacity of the government and people of The Gambia to adapt to increased climate variability and change" to strengthen national capacity to plan for and respond to climate change impacts in coastal areas. It will also provide support and guidance to mainstreaming of climate change into development planning.

The programme is funded by the GCCA+ of the European Union with the objective to support the implementation of recommendations that were set out in the ICZM Management and Strategic Plans (Jan 2016); National Climate Change Policy (NCCP) implementation plan for The Gambia (April 2016); to enhance institutional governance enabling planning and implementation of improved climate resilience, adaptation and mitigation measures in the Coastal and Marine Zones of The Gambia.

He said the action seeks to benefit coastal communities and help them to adapt to impacts of climate change through institutional strengthening, knowledge management, and demonstrated implementation of the National Decree of the Integrated Coastal Zone Management (ICZM) approach, at national and local levels.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Climate Environment Gambia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Kinteh added that the action takes into account the inter-linkage between social, economic and environmental dimensions of sustainable development, and is aligned with Gambia's National Climate Change Adaptation Plan and strategy (NAP) as well as the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC).

He further said that the project aims to consolidate results and positive experiences of the previous GCCA project "support to The Gambia for integrated coastal zone management (ICZM) and the mainstreaming of climate" implemented from 2013-2016.

Mr Kinteh further stated that the action also intends to widen partnership with non-state actors (NSA) and further integrate women's rights and gender equality issues into local climate adaptation plans.

Omar Touray, Deputy Mayor Banjul City Council said everything starts from the grassroots and therefore hailed organizers and funders of the training. He called on authorities to put the interest of citizens first for the development of the nation especially women and children.

He also pointed out that BCC is faced with waste management problem which is climate change related, urging participants to fully participate during the training as well as share the knowledge gained.