Gambia: KMYC Elects New Committee Members

16 July 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Sanna Jallow

Kanifing Municipality Youth Committee Saturday held their congress where they elected new committee members to run the affairs of young people for the next two years.

Isatou M. Secka was elected as chairperson, Lamin Marena as vice chairperson, Lamin Sillah as treasurer and Alpha Dem as public relations officer.

Addressing the delegates at the congress, Dembo Kambi, chairperson of the National Youth Council said it is time for accountability, review of the challenges the youth are facing and celebration of the successes they achieved as young leaders. He said the NYC was established to run affairs between the government and young people.

Kajali Jammeh, deputy chief executive officer of Kanifing Municipal Council said the role of young people in national development is unmatched, saying that their leadership is a big responsibility.

Lamin B Ceesay, youth representative in Kanifing Municipal Council said they have made significant achievement in the past years by making youth employment as one of their top priorities and having vibrant young political leaders.

"We have increased access to information for young people in sharing information through our Facebook page and the establishment of children national assembly in which we participated is a big achievement."

