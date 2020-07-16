Namibia: Coetzee, De La Rey Win Tri-Formation Wars

DRIKUS Coetzee and Adele de la Rey won the men and women's categories of the Tri-Formation Wars 2.0 virtual duathlon which was completed last week.

Coetzee, who has been excelling as a cyclist in recent years, showed that he is still a top duathlete, as he pipped the early leader Konrad Marais by 37 seconds to the title, while De La Rey convincingly won the women's category by more than four minutes.

Coetzee won the men's category in an overall time of 51 minutes 37 seconds, after posting 32:44 for the 20km bike ride and 18:53 for the 5km run.

Marais, who led after the first week with a time of 55:50, attempted the course at Harmony a second time and managed to bring his overall time down to 52:14, after posting the fastest run time of 18:30 and a bike ride of 33:44.

Petrus Human came third overall in 54:45 (a bike ride of 35:01 and a run of 19:44), while Jan Louis Mostert came fourth in 58:26 (35:53 bike ride and 22:33 run), and Danie Opperman fifth in 59:28 (39:46 bike ride and 19:42 run).

The series, now in its second year, was extended from an initial one week to three weeks due to the interest shown and was completed last Sunday.

According to the organiser Wynand Dreyer, Coetzee only joined the series in the final week.

"Drikus was a late entrant. He came with a few duathlete friends and only competed once in the final week. He's an old triathlete and although he hasn't done a lot of running lately, he shook up the established triathletes a bit," he said.

Coetzee is also excelling in the current Food Lover's Market Individual Time Trial series where he is the overall leader, while he is the defending Namibian time trial champion.

De La Rey dominated the women's category after beating Corilly Yates by more than four minutes.

De La Rey's overall time of 1:01:46 was made up of a 38:37 cycling leg and a 23:09 running leg, while Yates' overall time of 1:05:50 consisted of a 42:34 cycling leg and a 23:16 running leg.

Ando Lochner came third in an overall time of 1:09:50 (45:55 cycling leg and 23:55 running leg), while the early leader Karla Labuschagne came fourth in 1:10:59 (40:30 cycling leg and 30:29 running leg).

A total of 33 duathletes competed in the series, up from 20 in 2019, and according to Dreyer it is here to stay.

"We had a record 33 entries this year, but it could have been much more had it not been for the time trial series and the mountain bike races which were held now,"he said.

"Since the emergence of Covid-19, this is probably the future of racing and we will definitely be back next year. It's flexible and the athletes can do it on their own time," he added.