Namibia: Narraville Residents Unhappy With COVID-19 Burial Site

RESIDENTS of Narraville at Walvis Bay has started a petition against the location of the burial site that will be used for people that died from Covid-19.

The initiator of the petition, Anthea Van Wyk said that yesterday(Tue) was an emotional day, as residents witnessed the burial of the first person that died from the virus, because they were thinking about their own health.

They are wondering why the burial site is located so close to their houses, as it could pose a health risk for especially their children that play in the area. They demand for bodies to rather be cremated or for government to find another solution.

"We are now close to 900 signatures. People are really worried. We understand that cremation is costly, but we are talking about our lives here. We are already locked in for all these months and unsure of the future. Now they (the government) are bringing this to us too. I urge Narraville people to make their voices heard though signing this petition.

It is the only way that we can be heard. Our pleas always fall on deaf ears." Van Wyk.

The residents also argue that people have been looking for land to build houses, but that land is instead been used as a burial site.

The community plans to hand the petition to relevant government authorities, as soon as they reach the target of a thousand signatures.