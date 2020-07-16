Namibia: Namdeb Sets Up Own COVID-19 Lab

16 July 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

NAMIBIA'S diamond mining company, Namdeb, has established its own fully fledged Covid-19 testing laboratory in the company's private hospital at Oranjemund.

Namdeb chief executive officer Riaan Burger in a media statement says with its current staff complement the laboratory will play a vital role in the diagnostic testing process.

It is expected the facility would analyse at least 48 tests per day with a 24-hour turnaround time for results.

"While this facility is very important to ensure we manage the Covid-19 risk within our business, we are also honoured to be able to assist our community and the country in alleviating some of the pressure to conduct testing," Burger says.

According to the company's chief operating officer, Jurgen Jacob, the establishment of the facility is timeous, given the current surge of the Covid-19 cases in the country and limited testing capacity.

"Moving swiftly to acquire all the medical equipment at a time when the world is facing shortages has been challenging, but certainly a necessity. It is also rewarding, with most of the equipment having multiple uses beyond Covid-19," Jacob says.

Jacob says Namdeb has been instrumental in making isolation units at Oranjemund and Lüderitz available and setting them up, as well as procuring essential medical equipment such as ventilators, hospital beds and testing equipment.

Along with other precautionary measures, Jacob says the Namdeb hospital has put in place a policy framework that would provide the hospital staff and Oranjemund community guidance in dealing with suspected Covid-19 cases.

The Namdeb laboratory meets the Namibia Institute of Pathology's Covid-19 standards and was authorised to conduct polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing by the executive director of health and social services, Ben Nangombe on Tuesday.

Namdeb has agreed to consider helping the state with testing in line with its capacity.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
It's Wizkid's Birthday, Let's Celebrate with His Best Songs...
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.