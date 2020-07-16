Ethiopia: Seed Coverage Reaches 35%

35 percent of the total farm land is covered by seed in this decisive summer season since the first and second farming works are performed properly, it is noted.

Esayas Lemma, Crop Development Director at the Ministry of Agriculture told Addis Zemen Daily that the first and second round farming works are properly carried out in most parts of the country.

He pointed out that seed sowing has begun at the end of June and the farming work continued persistently in all parts of the country and currently about 35 percent of the land is fully covered by seed. The first two weeks of July in particular is the appropriate season for most farm lands in different parts of the regional states to be covered by seeds, he said.

Regarding necessary inputs for the agricultural work such as fertilizer and best seed, 91 percent of fertilizer is imported and out of this, 75 percent is distributed for the farmers. Concerning the best seed, he said that no problem encountered as it is obtained locally.

Rain distribution as to Esayas is normal and above in all parts of the country. Thus, it caused no harm against the farming and seed sowing. The current rainfall in particular, is supportive for the crops as it rains following the seed sowing and besides, its amount is said to be at the needed level, he noted.

According to Esayas, the overall agricultural work is at a good stage compared to the last year's performance. Adding, he said that this year's Belg season was also satisfying and the summer rain is expected to cease at the proper time. Conditions were good especially for the crops that are exchanged in the two seasons, Belg and Meher. It creates feasible condition particularly for the crops that take longer time such as sorghum as there was no gap during shifting from Belg to Meher.

Regarding the recently occurred desert locust that caused great damage on crops, Esayas said that though it is decreasing from the lower part of Oromia and South Nations Nationalities and People's States, it is reemerging in the northern parts of the country, Tigray and Afar.

In relation to this, he further explained that other common pests do not occur at the moment. However, since trans boundary and other damaging pests including desert locust can occur following the seed sowing, fitting precautions must be taken, he suggested.