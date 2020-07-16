Ethiopia: Oromia Making Situation Under Control

ADDIS ABABA - Following the death of econic oromo singer Hachalu Hundesa, unrest fans have caused massive property damage and displacement of residents. And about 524 suspects have been apprehended from the zone, says Ahimed Haji, Mayor of Bale Zonal Administration.

Ahimed further told journalists that following the violence, the suspected people were arrested due to the support of the community. Among the suspects government and police officials are the one that have not taken their responsibility appropriately, he added.

He also stated that the rioters have demolished public and private properties in four Woredas of the Zone. Especially, all public institutions of Agarfa Woreda have fully destroyed. Despite commemorating the death of Singer Hachalu can be taken as positively, the violence action can never been accepted by any of democratic government and community, he noted.

As to Ahmed; ten people were killed, many of public and private properties were demolished, some hotels and living houses were also set on fire. Some were also trying to create ethnic conflict between people who were living together for many years.

Coupled with arresting 524 suspects, the government is also returning the stolen public and private properties. Particularly he avowed that the zonal administration in collaboration with the federal government, it was able to return the stolen arm guns from each police station.

Adding to the point, he said that among the arrested suspects, 14 were police officials who were observing the violence's act negligibly. Even some were also giving their arm gun for them either by afraiding for themselves or by other reason, he noted.

He also stated that the patience of the government is not to harm either Ethiopia or Oromia. Therefore the rioters should know about no one can be under the law. Ahmed further said that the zone is working with the community through establishing zonal committee to recover the demolished properties.