Africa: AU-Led Trilateral Process Is Best to Negotiate, Resolve Differences - Ministry

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia reiterated its position that the AU-led process is best suited to negotiate and resolve differences as the AU, AU Bureau Members and leaders of Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt are poised to reviewing the outcome of the 11-day negotiation.

Making clear that a negotiated agreement is the only way out to resolve differences, a statement the Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Energy released on July 14/2020 stressed that the impact of the Guidelines and Rules on Ethiopia's future water use upstream of the GERD.

The absence of a comprehensive treaty governing the relation of Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan with regard to the Nile is a major factor that poses a challenge, according to the Ministry.

Unchanged stances and additional and excessive demands of Egypt and the Sudan prohibited the conclusion of the just-ended negotiation by an agreement.

Ethiopia is committed to show flexibility to reach at a win-win outcome on all outstanding issues, it said, reaffirming that a mutually beneficial outcome is the only avenue to this end.

Noting that Ethiopia appreciates the initiative taken by the AU and its current Chairperson Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa, the Ministry indicated that Ethiopia recognizes the AU-led process is at the very encouraging state.