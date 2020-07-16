Nigeria: National Assembly NDDC Probe - Wike Moving in As Police Bar Joy Nunieh From Leaving Residence

16 July 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Egufe Yafugborhi

Governor Nyesom Wike is reportedly moving into the Port Harcourt, Rivers State residence of former Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Caretaker boss, Joy Nunieh, where police are allegedly preventing her from leaving to Abuja for Thursday appearance before House of Reps Committee hearing on NDDC probe.

Police Public Relations Officer, Rivers State Command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, said he was unaware of any police siege on Numieh's Old GRA home, but a former aid to Nunieh, said the "invading "Mobile Police claimed they are from Mopol 19."

The State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Paulinus Nsirim, is yet unreachable to confirm Governor Wike's reported interventionist move to Nunieh's home, but a source close to Nunieh said, "take my word for it, the Governor is moving there to see what is amiss."

