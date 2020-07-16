Liberia: ANC National Cyber Defense Slams 'Continued Killing' of Peaceful Liberians By State Security

16 July 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By J. H. Webster Clayeh

Monrovia — Partisans of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) under the banner the "National Cyber Defense" has slammed the killing and harassment of peaceful citizens by State security actors amid the COVID-19 health crisis.

Speaking to journalists at the Headquarters of ANC Wednesday, July 15, the Chairman of the group, Peter O. Sanders demanded justice for the recent killing of a car washer by an officer of the Executive Protection Service (EPS) in Margibi County and the brutalization of several other citizens by state security officers.

Agent Gabriel Kamara of the Executive Protective Service (EPS) on July 11 allegedly stabbed to death a car washer with a knife in Kakata, triggering angry protests by residents.

According to the group's Chairman, Liberians living under the CDC government are being killed, raped, and brutalized by those who have the mandate of the Constitution to protect lives and properties.

Sanders also recounted the many reports of abuses that have taken place since the inception of the CDC-led government more than two years ago.

"It is saddened that those who commit such crimes go with impunity. We demand an end to state securities barbarism and; vows to fight for victims until justice is served," Sanders said.

"We will rally around the family of these victims of the repressive system and by all means necessary we will defend to the death the rights of our people.

"The National Cyber Defense with the support of thousands of victimized Liberians by the current oppressive system of governance will not allow this to become business as usual. We stand firmly with our people in these troubling times and will always stand with them."

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
It's Wizkid's Birthday, Let's Celebrate with His Best Songs...
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.