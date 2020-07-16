Liberia: ANC National Cyber Defense Slams 'Continued Killing' of Peaceful Liberians By State Security

Monrovia — Partisans of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) under the banner the "National Cyber Defense" has slammed the killing and harassment of peaceful citizens by State security actors amid the COVID-19 health crisis.

Speaking to journalists at the Headquarters of ANC Wednesday, July 15, the Chairman of the group, Peter O. Sanders demanded justice for the recent killing of a car washer by an officer of the Executive Protection Service (EPS) in Margibi County and the brutalization of several other citizens by state security officers.

Agent Gabriel Kamara of the Executive Protective Service (EPS) on July 11 allegedly stabbed to death a car washer with a knife in Kakata, triggering angry protests by residents.

According to the group's Chairman, Liberians living under the CDC government are being killed, raped, and brutalized by those who have the mandate of the Constitution to protect lives and properties.

Sanders also recounted the many reports of abuses that have taken place since the inception of the CDC-led government more than two years ago.

"It is saddened that those who commit such crimes go with impunity. We demand an end to state securities barbarism and; vows to fight for victims until justice is served," Sanders said.

"We will rally around the family of these victims of the repressive system and by all means necessary we will defend to the death the rights of our people.

"The National Cyber Defense with the support of thousands of victimized Liberians by the current oppressive system of governance will not allow this to become business as usual. We stand firmly with our people in these troubling times and will always stand with them."